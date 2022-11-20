American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

