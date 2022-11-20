Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

