AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,643 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 676.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,643 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,356. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

