AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 20,666,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

