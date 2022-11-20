AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,244. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

