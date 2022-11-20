AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $906,515,000 after acquiring an additional 920,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.87. 3,931,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

