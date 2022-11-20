AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,342 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 339.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in 3M by 1,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.76. 3,176,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

