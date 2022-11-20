AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,201 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 928.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

