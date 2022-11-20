Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,425,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $97.80. 24,969,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,477,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

