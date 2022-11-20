Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.0875 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $87.45 million and $715,788.50 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.01643282 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012412 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00044030 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.01734130 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.