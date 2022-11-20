Aleph Zero Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $155.78 million and $1.67 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 185,872,505 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

