aelf Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $65.28 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008249 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.