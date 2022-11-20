Ace Cash (ACEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.99 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00003051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $100.99 million and $1,696.39 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.58 or 0.08341764 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00555748 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.00 or 0.28930518 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.50347916 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,926.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

