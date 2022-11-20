ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.41 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $62.41 million and approximately $23,750.31 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00065209 USD and is down -10.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,895.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

