AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.98. 5,691,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.71. The stock has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

