AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.