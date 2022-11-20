Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

