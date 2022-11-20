1peco (1PECO) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, 1peco has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $147.40 million and approximately $543.49 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.47 or 0.08356542 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00556395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.86 or 0.28981691 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

