Wrapped Everscale One Day Volume Hits $21,058.97 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $71.36 million and approximately $21,058.97 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,545,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,791,330 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,492,405 with 1,711,738,054 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04157702 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,496.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

