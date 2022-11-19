Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $125.55 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $271.79 or 0.01634562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $125.55 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.09 or 0.07989768 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00569719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.10 or 0.29675739 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,877,161 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

