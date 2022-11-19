WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

