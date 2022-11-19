WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 125,353 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 251,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.79 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.