Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $215.93 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

