Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $37.24 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,630.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00379932 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025413 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00116504 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00794192 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00630429 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00234127 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,197,113 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
