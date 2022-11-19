VELA Investment Management LLC Has $696,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

