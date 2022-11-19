Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

