Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 59 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $330.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day moving average of $366.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

