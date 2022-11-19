Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 957,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $76,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 209,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

