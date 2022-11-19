TomoChain (TOMO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.87 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $28.15 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,375,150 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

