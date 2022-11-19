The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $313.18. 3,559,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The stock has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

