The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,320 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 3.5% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $115,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

Shares of EL stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,905. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day moving average is $242.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

