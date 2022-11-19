The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

BA opened at $173.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.12. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

