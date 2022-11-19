Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,239. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

