Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Hits $2.20 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $75.05 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,634.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00629787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00233981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00062596 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,911,989 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

