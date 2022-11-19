Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $118.26 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003917 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $118.26 million and $660,262.29 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

