sUSD Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $47.50 million and $13.65 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.09 or 0.07989768 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00570320 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.63 or 0.29707044 BTC.
sUSD Token Profile
sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,436,871 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.
sUSD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.