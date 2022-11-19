Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.57 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $68.02 million and $5.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,627.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00380206 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025419 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00116490 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00794471 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00630402 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00233982 BTC.
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
