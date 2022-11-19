Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216,730 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $48,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

