Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $172.26 million and approximately $3.60 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010580 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042642 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00238011 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00810565 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.