Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Volume Tops $25.26 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $110.79 million and $25.26 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,524,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,258,119 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

