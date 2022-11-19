SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,704 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.63. 4,217,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,436. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

