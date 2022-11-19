SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.72. 27,269,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,240,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $235.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.