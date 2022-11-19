Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,502 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,815.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

