Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.85 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $7,409.77 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.75 or 0.07269430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023446 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

