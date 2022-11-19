Safe Price Reaches $8.40 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.40 or 0.00050536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $175.08 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00235365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00117793 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059810 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.46957401 USD and is up 10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

