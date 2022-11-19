ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.85 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $3,420.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00381934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00034305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018159 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

