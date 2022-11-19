Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $176.04 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $176.04 million and $11.67 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00382208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003070 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

