Pocket Network Trading Up 7.6% This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Pocket Network has a market cap of $64.67 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

