Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $313.18 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.58. The stock has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,859. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

