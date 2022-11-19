Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $946.74 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.74 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001337 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013461 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000150 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
